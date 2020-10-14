Varney: Pelosi’s contempt for Trump shouldn’t block coronavirus relief

Well, do we have tape for you! Trump-hating CNN invited Speaker Pelosi to appear on Wolf Blitzer's prime time show.

Continue Reading Below

The speaker accepted, expecting a very friendly interview. Surprise surprise! Blitzer asked simple questions: What's wrong with the president's $1.8 trillion stimulus plan? It helps millions of ordinary people! And why don't you call the president and get something done! The speaker, was, to say the least: flustered....

TRUMP LASHES OUT AT 'HEARTLESS' DEMS OVER STALLED-OUT VIRUS RELIEF

If you want clarity on the stimulus, you got it on CNN, of all places! The speaker won't talk to the president because he doesn't "share our values," so we can't have $1.8 trillion worth of help for distressed people.

Can't listen to pro-stimulus Democrats, "because they don't know what's being negotiated." Really? And the ultimate nonsense: CNN is the apologist for Republicans... that is truly a stretch! You ever watched Don Lemon? Chris Cuomo? Ok, enough!

NEARLY HALF OF AMERICANS WHO LOST JOB TO PANDEMIC CAN'T LAST A MONTH ON SAVINGS

There are two points to be made here: first, what the speaker really wants is a bail-out for badly-run, and near bankrupt, states run by Democrats: NY, NJ, Illinois, California. That bail-out is not in the president's $1.8 trillion plan, so, no help for anyone. What an extraordinary position for the speaker to take!

Point number two: hatred and contempt have gotten the better of the Democratic Party. If the speaker can't even pick up the phone to talk to the president. Can't have a discussion at all, and millions of men, women and children continue to suffer needlessly, you're out of bounds. Your contempt for the president should not dictate policy.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE