Varney: This state's governor has defied naysayers on coronavirus reopening

On Monday, April 20, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp allowed some businesses to reopen. The Peach State led the way.

Immediately, the governor, who is a Republican, came in for harsh criticism. Democrats called his action "reckless," "premature" and "dangerous."

In June, there was a significant increase in the number of new coronavirus cases, and the up-trend continued into July. Gov. Kemp was again harshly criticized: you opened too early.

But he didn't back down. Much of Georgia stayed open, and look at 'em now.

According to the Wall Street Journal, new cases are down 30% since July 26. Hospitalizations down 23%.

And, the unemployment rate was just 7.6% in July. It was 10.2% nationally.

Georgia is not asking for a taxpayer bailout. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants $1 trillion. By comparison, Georgia is looking good.

Kemp clearly has a backbone. He took the heat.

Imagine if Joe Biden were president. He says he has no problem shutting down the whole country again, on the advice of a committee of scientists. Democratic-run states, New York, Illinois, New Jersey, California – they're all wallowing in a shut-down recession.

Gov. Kemp defied the naysayers and stood up for the freedom to make a living. He displayed political courage, a commodity in short supply these days.

Adapted from Stuart Varney's "My Take" monologue on "Varney & Co." on Aug. 25, 2020.

