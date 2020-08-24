Varney: Biden coronavirus lockdown would be economic catastrophe

Joe Biden would shut down the economy again. He would order a new national lockdown, if the scientists told him it was necessary.

Continue Reading Below

"I will be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives," he told ABC News. "I would listen to the scientists."

Think about this: he would turn over the government of the United States, turn over control of our everyday lives, to a panel of scientists. Even though those scientists have been wrong in the past, and even though they are often divided in their opinion, they get to shut us all down. Perhaps Joe was speaking off the cuff: always dangerous. He didn't think this through.

Scientists can't tell him the financial cost of shutting down the entire economy. It’s way into the trillions, and that has to be factored into any shut-down decision. They can't tell him the human cost. We're already getting a surge in domestic violence, substance abuse, depression and mental problems, delays in cancer screening.

BIDEN VOWS TO RAISE TAXES ON AMERICANS MAKING THIS AMOUNT PER YEAR

You lock us all down again, and all the above come back, worse than ever. And Joe Biden would do that, on the advice of a committee.

Can you imagine the damage if a President Biden ordered 320 million Americans to stay home? Don't go to work. Don't go to school.

I'm not sure he could actually make it stick, but the impact would surely be catastrophic: 50 million out of a job in the first go-round, a generation of youngsters denied a year's worth of education, and we do it all over again, because Joe would listen to the science.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Adapted from Stuart Varney's "My Take" monologue on "Varney & Co." on Aug. 24, 2020.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS