USA Today puts best selling book list on hold after laying off editor

USA Today is putting its weekly best-selling books list on hold for now after the chart’s editor was laid off by the newspaper’s parent company, Gannett, according to reports.

The Associated Press reported that Gannett laid off hundreds of employees in early December, including Mary Cadden, a books reporter and the books list editor.

Hundreds of media industry staffers have been laid off recently during a brutal period that saw Warner Bros. Discovery, Gannett and others slash headcount as economic uncertainty plagues news organizations. (Getty)

Each week, USA Today lists the ranks of the top 150 best-selling books. Unlike the New York Times, USA Today ranks all books together, not by category.

GANNETT, CNN, WASHINGTON POST MAKE CUTS IN BRUTAL WEEK FOR MEDIA INDUSTRY AS HUNDREDS LOSE JOBS

The list was composed using stats from sales of hardcover, paperback and e-books, not just from online retailers but also independent stores.

USA Today’s list is also, according to the AP, highly valued by publishers and authors.

This combination of book cover images shows cover art for upcoming releases, top row from left, "The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story" by Nikole Hannah-Jones, releasing Nov. 16 (One World), "Crossroads," a novel by Jonathan Franzen releasing on Oct. (AP Newsroom / AP Newsroom)

A spokesperson for Gannett told the AP that the USA Today Books list "will be on hiatus for the remainder of the year" and that they will share further updates sometime in 2023.

The top five books on USA Today’s most current list includes "It Starts With Us," by Colleen Hoover; "The Choice," by Nora Roberts; "The Light we Carry," by Michelle Obama; "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Överlöde," by Jeff Kinney; and "It Ends With Us," by Colleen Hoover.