US can have 'unlimited minimum wage': Larry Kudlow

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday that the U.S. economy is thriving and the minimum wage is headed toward $20.
“We have tremendous prosperity. We are growing across the board. Unemployment is down. Wages are up. Consumers are booming -- it’s across the board. Every conceivable subgroup. African Americans, Hispanics, Asians and so forth. Less educated, less skilled ... are doing the best,” he said during an appearance on “Fox & Friends,” adding that “we can have an unlimited minimum wage through private sector prosperity."
Kudlow's comments come on the heels Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., calling for a federal minimum wage of $20 per hour on Sunday during an event in Detroit.
A number of companies have raised their minimum wages in the last year including, Walmart to $11 per hour, Amazon to $15 per hour and Target to $13 per hour. The current federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.
“You look at some of these big companies, you know, Walmart and others, I’m going to say $15 to $20 minimum wage because of private sector prosperity. That is the best way to do it and that’s where we’re going,” Kudlow added.
