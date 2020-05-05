US services sector contracted for first time in a decade as coronavirus freezes economy

The U.S. services sector contracted for the first time in more than a decade in April as the coronavirus pandemic paralyzed the nation's economy, according to the Institute for Supply Management.

The ISM non-manufacturing index plunged to 41.8 in April from 52.5 in March, marking the first contraction since services since December 2009. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected activity in the services sector to plummet to 36.8.

Readings above 50 represent an expansion in the non-manufacturing sector, while readings below 50 represent contraction.

"Respondents are concerned about the continuing coronavirus impacts on the supply chain, operational capacity, human resources and finances, as well as the uncertain timelines for the resumption of business and a return to normality," Anthony Nieves, ISM chair, said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.