Slow business investment drags US growth to 2% in the spring

Business investment in the spring was much weaker than the U.S. government initially believed in the spring, contributing to a slowdown in growth from the start of the year, new data released on Thursday revealed.

Although the GDP reading remained unchanged at 2 percent, the Commerce Department said business investment declined at a 1 percent rate as the U.S.-China trade war weighed on manufacturing. Spending on structures plummeted by 11.1 percent.

The economy grew by 3.1 percent in the January-to-March period.

Although consumer spending ticked down slightly to 4.6 percent from 4.7 percent, it remained near a record-high at 4.6 percent in the second quarter, the fastest rate since the fourth quarter of 2014. Government investment also increased, with state and local government spending much higher than initially thought.

Most economists expect the record-long economic expansion in the U.S. to continue but at a slower pace, amid lingering geopolitical uncertainties, such as Brexit and the U.S.-China trade war.

While economists largely attributed the slowdown between the first and second quarter to softer business investment -- a side-effect of the trade war -- they noted the deterioration in consumer sentiment surveys in August was worrisome.

"We expect the economy to expand more slowly than it did in the second quarter, continuing the gradual downward trend we've seen so far this year," said Cailin Birch, global economist at The Economist Intelligence Unit.

