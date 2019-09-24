Bernie Sanders unveils new wealth tax plan: 'Billionaires should not exist'

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday morning unveiled a sweeping plan to tax the wealth of the richest Americans, including one that he said would slash the wealth of billionaires in the U.S.

The Democratic presidential candidate followed a similar model introduced in Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s wealth tax plan -- who has made taxing the rich a pinnacle of her presidential campaign -- but took it a step further.

“There is no justice when three billionaires are able to own more wealth than the bottom half of the entire country,” Sanders said in a tweet.

Under the plan, the Sanders campaign said it would levy these taxes on married couples:

1 percent on married couples with a net worth above $32 million (meaning a couple worth $32.5 million would pay $5,000 annually in taxes)

2 percent on those worth $50 million to $250 million

3 percent on $250 million to $500 million

4 percent on $500 million to $1 billion

5 percent on $1 billion to $2.5 billion

6 percent from $2.5 billion to $5 billion

7 percent from $5 billion to $10 billion

8 percent on wealth over $10 billion

For individuals, all of the brackets would be cut in half

Critics have questioned the legality of a wealth tax in the U.S. (When Warren released her plan, she came prepared for accusations that it might be unconstitutional: She released two letters from groups of prominent legal academics saying her plan passed muster.)