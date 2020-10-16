Expand / Collapse search
Retail

US retail sales grow for 5th month in a row

Shoppers spent on clothing, cars and sporting goods last month

The Wall Street Journal global economics editor Jon Hilsenrath on the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the economy. video

You can’t separate coronavirus crisis and economy: Hilsenrath

Retail sales rose in September for the fifth month in a row, as Americans spent more on clothing, cars and sporting goods.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
XRTSPDR SERIES TRUST SPDR S&P RETAIL ETF54.80-0.08-0.15%

September Sales +1.9% vs. 0.6%

The U.S. Commerce Department said Friday that retail sales grew 1.9% last month. That's up from August's increase of 0.6%.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
WMTWALMART INC.145.86+1.34+0.93%
TGTTARGET CORP.165.88+0.42+0.26%
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.3,393.86+55.20+1.65%

Retail sales have been recovering since plunging in the spring as stores and malls were ordered closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

GUN SALES SOARING

Much of last month's growth came from clothing stores, where sales rose 11%. At auto dealerships and repair shops, sales were up 3.6%. And those looking to go camping or buy exercise equipment for their homes sent sales at sporting goods stores up 5.7%.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
PTONPELOTON INTERACTIVE137.38+0.95+0.70%
DKSDICKS SPORTING62.74-0.33-0.52%

Consumer spending makes up two-thirds of all U.S. economic activity, and is watched closely to gauge the country's economic health.

Friday’s retail sales report covers only about a third of overall consumer spending. Services such as haircuts and hotel stays are not included in the report. All of those types of businesses have been badly hurt by the pandemic.

