Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

US new home sales drop to lowest level in 2 years

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected sales to fall 5.2% last month

close
National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard addresses the 'huge drop' in the homebuilder sentiment index on 'Varney & Co.'  video

Plunge in housing market index clear sign of recession: NAHB CEO

National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard addresses the 'huge drop' in the homebuilder sentiment index on 'Varney & Co.' 

Sales of new U.S. homes fell more than expected in June to the lowest level in two years as rising mortgage rates and the relentless increase in home values slowed activity by edging prospective homebuyers out of the market. 

New single-family home purchases tumbled 8.1% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 590,000 units, the lowest level since April 2020, the Commerce Department reported on Tuesday. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected sales to fall 5.2% last month.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.