US new home sales drop to lowest level in 2 years

Sales of new U.S. homes fell more than expected in June to the lowest level in two years as rising mortgage rates and the relentless increase in home values slowed activity by edging prospective homebuyers out of the market.

New single-family home purchases tumbled 8.1% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 590,000 units, the lowest level since April 2020, the Commerce Department reported on Tuesday. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected sales to fall 5.2% last month.

