US national debt nears $31T: How it compares with other countries

The U.S. government's debt continues its uphill climb and will soon reach $31 trillion for the first time as early as this month.

While several countries worldwide accelerated their spending in response to COVID-19, spending by Congress was already increasing at a speedy clip long before the pandemic sparked a borrowing surge that exacerbated the rate.

America has the largest national debt in the world at $30.9 trillion. With a population of over 333 million, that means a debt burden of $92,709 per citizen and $245,191 for each taxpayer and equates to a public debt to gross domestic product ratio of 97.53%, according to USdebtclock.org.

The site also tracks the debt of other nations, so FOX Business decided to lay out some comparisons to show how they stack up.

Looking at the other nations in the Group of Seven, Japan has the highest public debt to GDP ratio of 288.31% and is second in line to the U.S. in borrowing total with a national debt of $15.231 trillion.

Italy carries $3.864 trillion in national debt, giving it a borrowing ratio against its GDP of 176.81%, followed by France's 130.64% ratio and debt of $3.675 trillion.

The United Kingdom is carrying a debt load of $3.384 trillion, giving it a ratio of 103.61%. Germany owes just a bit more with $3.4 trillion in debt, but the country's ratio is much lower at 76.46%.

While Canada owes the least of all the current G7 nations at $1.9 trillion, its public debt to GDP ratio is higher than others at 105.98%.

Russia, which was ousted from the G8 (now the G7) over its invasion of Ukraine, has a significantly smaller economy than the remaining members of the alliance but also carries much lower debt at only $297.4 billion with a public debt to GDP ratio of 18.13%.

China, a major competitor to the U.S. and an ally of Russia, carries roughly a third of the debt load as the U.S. at $10.797 trillion, with a public debt to GDP ratio of 61.94%.