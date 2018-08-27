US, Mexico reach new trade agreement

The U.S. and Mexico reached an agreement on Monday to enter a new trade deal, ending months of talks on a replacement for NAFTA, an abbreviation for North American Free Trade Agreement.

The new trade pact will be called “The United States Mexico Trade Agreement,” Trump said when announcing the deal from the Oval Office, adding that the previous name would be scrapped.

“It’s a big day for trade, it’s a bid day for our country,” Trump said. “A lot of people thought we’d never get here because we all negotiate tough – we do, so does Mexico.”

Trump said the U.S. has yet to begin negotiations with Canada.

NAFTA has come under fierce scrutiny by President Trump, who called the agreement the “worst trade deal ever made.” Attempts to form a new pact faltered numerous times between the three countries, and talks with Mexico have been focused on creating new rules for the auto industry. Trump has argued that lower wages for employees in Mexico have cost jobs at General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler – “The Big Three” – all of which have production sites in Mexico. The president said in June that a refurbished NAFTA deal could remain trilateral or could be renegotiated into two separate arrangements.

Canada said on Monday it would only sign a new NAFTA if it benefited the country and its middle class, despite showing optimism for progress the U.S. and Mexico made on a bilateral agreement of their own.

“Progress between Mexico and the United States is a necessary requirement for any renewed NAFTA agreement,” a spokesperson for Canada’s Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told FOX Business in a statement. “We are in regular contact with our negotiating partners, and we will continue to work toward a modernized NAFTA. We will only sign a new NAFTA that is good for Canada and good for the middle class. Canada’s signature is required.”

