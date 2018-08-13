Search

US putting ‘final details’ into Mexico trade deal, Trump economic adviser says

By Trade WarFOXBusiness

White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett on the Trump administration's efforts to renegotiate U.S. trade deals.video

Kevin Hassett on trade negotiations with Mexico

White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett on the Trump administration's efforts to renegotiate U.S. trade deals.

Days after President Trump touted trade negotiations with Mexico – White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett said on Monday negotiators from the U.S. and Mexico are “very, very close” to a deal on the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Continue Reading Below

“The team has been working overtime, late nights, going through what I would almost characterize as the final details,” he told “Mornings with Maria.”

While Hassett stayed tight-lipped on details, Trump tweeted on Friday that a deal with the U.S.’ third-largest trading partner – after China and Canada – is “coming along nicely” and any deal must take care of autoworkers and farmers.

“You should stay tuned because right now it’s closer than it’s been since I’ve been here,” Hassett, a former resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute who was appointed as Trump’s chief economist in early 2017, added.

More from FOX Business... 

Hassett also emphasized that a deal reached with Mexico would be “good news for a deal with Canada.”

“I think the hope is the Mexican deal becomes a model for what Canada accepts with us as well,” he said.

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments