US economy added jobs at a faster pace in March

The U.S. economy continued to add jobs in March and the pace of job gains picked up at a faster pace than a month ago despite economic uncertainty.

The Labor Department on Friday announced that employers added 228,000 jobs in March, above the estimate of LSEG economists who anticipated 135,000 jobs gained.

The unemployment rate was 4.2%, slightly higher than a month ago and above economists' expectations.

The number of jobs added in the prior two months were both revised, with job creation in January revised down by 14,000 from a gain of 125,000 to 111,000; while February was revised down by 34,000 from a gain of 151,000 to 117,000. Taken together, the revisions reduce previously reported employment by 48,000 jobs.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.