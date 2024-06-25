US home prices smashed another record high in April

Home prices reached a new record in April amid an ongoing housing shortage , even as high mortgage rates pushed affordability out of reach for more Americans.

Prices increased 6.3% nationally in April when compared with the previous year, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index showed on Tuesday, down from the 8.3% pace recorded the previous month.

On a monthly basis, prices climbed 0.3%, according to the index.

"For the second consecutive month, we've seen our national index jump at least 1% over its previous all-time high," said Brian Luke, head of commodities, real and digital assets at S&P DJI, in a release. "Heading into summer, the market is at an all-time high, once again testing its resilience against the historically more active time of the year."

The 10-city composite, which encompasses Los Angeles, Miami and New York, rose 8% annually, compared with an increase of 8.3% in March. The 20-city composite, which also tracks housing prices in Dallas and Seattle, posted an annual gain of 7.2%, which also marks an increase from the 7.5% figure recorded the previous month.

Prices rose in about half of the 20 major metro markets tracked by the index.

"Last month’s all-time high came with all 20 markets accelerating price gains," Luke said. "This month, just over half of our markets are seeing prices accelerate on a monthly basis."

The largest price gain once again took place in San Diego, which recorded a year-over-year increase of 10.3%. It was followed by New York and Chicago, with respective gains of 9.4% and 8.7%.

Portland, Ore., saw the smallest gain in April, with home prices climbing just 1.7% from the prior year.

The Case-Shiller index reports with a two-month delay, meaning it may not capture the latest ongoings in the market.

There are a number of driving forces behind the affordability crisis. Years of underbuilding fueled a shortage of homes in the country, a problem that was later exacerbated by the rapid rise in mortgage rates and expensive construction materials.

Higher mortgage rates over the past three years have also created a "golden handcuff" effect in the housing market. Sellers who locked in a record-low mortgage rate of 3% or less during the pandemic began have been reluctant to sell, limiting supply further and leaving few options for eager would-be buyers.