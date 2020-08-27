Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

U.S. Economy

US economy plunged an annualized 31.7% in second-quarter

Economists say a full recovery remains far off given that the virus has yet to be contained, government’s financial support has faded

close
Esther George joins Fox Business Network's Edward Lawrence to discuss signs of life for the U.S. economy, forecast for GDP growth, significance of employment numbers and how the coronavirus pandemic is reshaping the American workforce.video

Kansas City Federal Reserve president on whether US economy suffered long-term damage from COVID shutdown

Esther George joins Fox Business Network's Edward Lawrence to discuss signs of life for the U.S. economy, forecast for GDP growth, significance of employment numbers and how the coronavirus pandemic is reshaping the American workforce.

The U.S. economy shrank at an alarming annual rate of 31.7% during the April-June quarter as it struggled under the weight of the viral pandemic, the government estimated Thursday. It was the sharpest quarterly drop on record.

Continue Reading Below

The Commerce Department downgraded its earlier estimate of the U.S. gross domestic product last quarter, finding that the devastation was slightly less than the 32.9% annualized contraction it had estimated at the end of July.

WEEKLY JOBLESS CLAIMS TOTALED 1M LAST WEEK, IN-LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

The previous worst quarterly drop since record-keeping began in 1947 was a 10% annualized loss in 1958.

Last quarter, businesses shuttered and millions of workers lost jobs as the world's largest economy went into lockdown mode in what succeeded only fitfully in limiting the spread of reported viral infections.

A man walks past a retail store that is going out of business due to the coronavirus pandemic in Winnetka, Ill., Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Associated Press)

A bounce-back in hiring as many businesses reopened suggested that the economy began to recover in June with third-quarter growth estimated to be around 20% annualized.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

But economists say a full recovery remains far off given that the virus has yet to be contained and the government’s financial support has faded.

Unemployment is still high at 10.2%, and roughly 1 million people are applying for jobless aid each week even as the amount of aid they receive has shrunk. Consumer confidence has tumbled. Though the stock market and home sales are surging, the broader economy shows signs of stalling, and millions face potential evictions from their homes.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS