US economy hottest in world, socialism should be convicted: Larry Kudlow

Top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow credited the gains in the latest U.S. economic report to the Trump administration’s policies during his address Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Kudlow touted President Trump’s tax cuts, deregulation and trade reform for the boom in small businesses and the highest employment of blue collar workers since the Reagan administration.

“It’s the hottest economy of the world and I’ll let the ankle biters just bite our ankles,” he said.

The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter, stronger than expected and beating analysts' estimates of 2.3 percent due to strong consumer spending.

Kudlow said Democrats are proposing to overturn the Trump administration’s success by offering socialist policies such as high taxes, a health care takeover and impoverishing poverty traps that will derail the economy.

“I don’t want us to stand idly. I don’t want to let this stuff fester. I want it challenged, I want it debated, I want it rebutted and I want to convict socialism,” he said.