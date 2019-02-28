US economy grew at 2.6% rate in fourth quarter

The U.S. economy grew by a rate of 2.6 percent this winter, beating analysts' estimates of 2.3 percent thanks to solid consumer and business spending.

Continue Reading Below

Release of the fourth-quarter GDP by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) was delayed by almost one month as a result of the 35-day partial government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history.

In 2018, the GDP increased by an estimated 2.9 percent (compared to 2.2 percent in 2017), narrowly missing the Trump administration's goal of 3 percent growth for the year.

Although GDPNow, a real-time tracker monitored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, initially forecast growth of 2.8 percent, it revised that to 1.8 percent on Tuesday, largely because of a grim outlook for retail sales.

In the middle of February, U.S. retail sales record their biggest drop in more than nine years, spurring fears about an economic slowdown and a drop in consumer spending at the end of 2018. According to the Commerce Department, retail sales fell by 1.2 percent, the largest decline since September 2009, when the U.S. was still recovering from the Great Recession.

Advertisement

The BEA generally provides three estimates of the GDP for each quarter; however, they will only provide two readings this quarter. The final reading remains on track for March 28.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

In the July-September period, the U.S. economy grew by 3.4 percent.