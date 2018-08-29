US GDP revised up to 4.2%, 2Q economic growth improves

The U.S. economy expanded more than expected in the second quarter, according to the Commerce Department’s first revision.

Second-quarter GDP increased at a 4.2 percent annual rate, according to the Commerce Department, above the originally reported 4.1 percent annual rate.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected an unchanged reading of 4.1 percent on Wednesday.

America’s economic growth is being propelled by robust consumer spending. The latest reading on consumer confidence, released Wednesday, showed confidence among American consumers near an 18-year high.

Consumer spending accounts for more than two-thirds of the country’s economic output.