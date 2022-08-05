Expand / Collapse search
Economy

US economy adds 528,000 jobs in July, blowing past expectations

Economists expected job growth to slow in July as the Fed raises interest rates

Fox Business Flash top headlines for August 5

U.S. job growth unexpectedly accelerated in July, defying fears of a slowdown in hiring even as the labor market confronts the twin threats of scorching-hot inflation and rising interest rates.

Employers added 528,000 jobs in July, the Labor Department said in its monthly payroll report released Friday, blowing past the 250,000 jobs forecast by Refinitiv economists. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, edged down to 3.5%, the lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
 