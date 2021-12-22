US economic growth revised up to 2.3% but slowed from 2Q

U.S. economic growth in the third quarter was revised slightly higher on Wednesday but signaled a sharp slowdown from the previous quarter.

Although the economy saw an uptick in personal spending, COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant remain a headwind for growth.

Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy, grew by 2.3% on an annualized basis in the three-month period from July through September, the Commerce Department said in its third and final reading of the data Wednesday. That's compared with an initial reading of 2%.

The economy grew at an annual revised rate of 6.7% in the previous quarter.

