Unemployment claims jumped by 5.25M last week as coronavirus job carnage continues

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits jumped by 5.25 million last week, as massive job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic continued to mount.

That brings total claims over the four weeks ended April 11 to nearly 22 million workers, a stunning sign of the colossal economic damage inflicted by the virus outbreak. Before the pandemic, the largest number of Americans to seek jobless aid in a four-week stretch was 2.7 million in the fall of 1982.

With a labor force that totals about 162 million people, that brings the unemployment rate close to 13 percent. That would exceed the 10 percent peak during the worst of the Great Recession more than a decade ago and top the previous post-World War II high of 10.8 percent in 1982, bringing the U.S. closer to Depression-era levels of unemployment.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected the number of initial claims for state unemployment benefits to hit 5.1 million. Last week’s initially reported total of 6.606 million was revised up slightly by 9,000 to 6.615 million.

The report, which provides the most up-to-date evidence on the labor market and the health of the economy, likely reinforces economists' views that the U.S. has already entered a sharp recession, bringing to an end a historically long, 11-year economic expansion.

The four-week moving average was more than 6 million, up 2.56 million from a week ago.

Lawmakers are looking to provide relief to laid-off workers with a $2 trillion stimulus package, the largest relief bill in recent memory, that President Trump signed at the end of March.

In addition to giving adults who earn less than $99,000 annually up to $1,200 cash checks, the bill expanded unemployment benefits, broadening the pool of out-of-work Americans who can file claims to include the self-employed and independent contractors -- exacerbating the jump in initial claims for state unemployment benefits.

