US coronavirus outbreak: CDC reveals first possible case of community spread

The U.S. outbreak of the coronavirus may have taken a new turn this week, as health officials examine a new case with an unknown origin.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed on Wednesday of a possible instance of community spread of the virus, after an individual in California was diagnosed but had neither recently traveled to an impacted area nor had known contact with an infected person.

“At this time, the patient’s exposure is unknown,” the CDC said in a statement. “It’s possible this could be an instance of community spread of COVID-19, which would be the first time this has happened in the United States."

Fox-owned and operated TV station KTVU in Oakland, reported that the patient is a Solano County resident and is being treated in Sacramento.

The case was diagnosed via the public health system.

During a press conference on Wednesday, President Trump downplayed fears of an outbreak in the U.S., saying risk to the American people remained low thanks to proactive steps taken by the administration. He also mentioned that many of the infected Americans are recovering, and some have fully recovered.

So far there are about 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., including some individuals that were repatriated.

This week has seen the virus spread in countries around the globe – including Iran, South Korea and Italy.

Overall, there are more than 81,000 confirmed cases across the globe and more than 2,700 deaths.

The CDC warned on Tuesday that the U.S. should be prepared for an outbreak.

