US consumer sentiment inches higher following coronavirus stimulus checks

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

U.S. consumer sentiment edged higher in the first weeks of May after Congress signed a massive economic-relief package designed to protect American workers and businesses from the coronavirus pandemic, according to preliminary data released Friday by the University of Michigan.

The May print on consumer sentiment inched slightly higher to 73.7 in May from 71.8 in April, the new figures showed. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected consumer sentiment to drop to 68 in May.

VIRUS OUTBREAK ERODED AMERICANS' FINANCES, FED STUDY SAYS

Despite the modest gains, personal financial prospects for the year ahead continued to decline, falling to the lowest level in nearly six years.

“Confidence inched upward in early May as the CARES relief checks improved consumers’ finances and widespread price discounting boosted their buying attitudes,” Richard Curtin, director of the survey, said in a statement. “Despite these gains, personal financial prospects for the year ahead continued to weaken.”

FED'S KAPLAN WARNS OF 'HISTORIC' CONTRACTION, SEES NEED FOR MORE STIMULUS

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.