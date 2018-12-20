US companies with the most six-figure job openings

The median American household income in 2017 was $61,372, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, but if you are one of the Americans looking for a higher-paying job, some of the top U.S. companies are seeking candidates for six-figure salary positions.

According to data compiled by job search site Ladders, a number of renowned companies across all sectors of the economy are searching for thousands of applicants for jobs that have a salary of at least $100,000.

Here’s a look at the top five:

1. Microsoft

Tech company Microsoft has the highest number of jobs listed that carry salaries of at least $100,000. According to Ladders, the company had 1,578 open slots as of December.

Some of the positions Microsoft is looking to fill include software engineers, program managers and security researchers.

The company, headquartered in Redmond, Washington, has a total of 122,500 employees.

2. Lockheed Martin

Aerospace and defense giant Lockheed Martin is also seeking thousands of qualified applicants for high-paying jobs. It is looking to hire nearly 1,340 applicants as of December, for positions that boast a six-figure salary.

Open spots include systems and software engineers, as well as programmers and developers. Workers can apply for positions across the country, from Colorado to Alabama.

Lockheed does a lot of business with the U.S. government, recently landing a massive $23 billion contract with the Pentagon to deliver 255 F-35 jets.

3. Google

Search giant Google is hiring for 1,141 six-figure salary jobs.

And there may be more high-paying jobs on the way for the company, which just announced an expansion in New York City, with plans to create a $1 billion campus – allowing it to double its workforce in the Big Apple.

Current open job listings include facilities manager, business intelligence data architect and voice engineer.

4. HCA

The Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) has 1,012 open $100,000-plus jobs. HCA is a health care services provider comprised of locally managed facilities – including 178 hospitals and 119 surgery centers.

It’s no surprise HCA has so many high-paying job openings: According to recent rankings from U.S. News and World Report, positions within the health care sector made up all of the top five best-paying jobs in 2018.

5. Infosys

Work in IT? Infosys is seeking 893 candidates, all of whom will be compensated at least $100,000.

The tech solutions firm, which currently counts more than 217,000 individuals as employees, works with clients across 45 countries.

6. SAIC

SAIC, or Science Applications International Corporation, is a technology integrator that supports government services. The company specializes in IT and has more than 15,000 employees.

SAIC has locations in Virginia, Alabama, San Diego and Washington, D.C.

It has 882 open six-figure positions.

Rounding out the top nine companies with six-figure job openings were:

7. Apple: 870 open six-figure jobs

8. VMware: 867 open six-figure jobs

9. CVS Health: 848 open six-figure jobs