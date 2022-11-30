Expand / Collapse search
US companies added just 127,000 jobs in October as hiring slows

Economists expected private payrolls to grow by 200,000 in October

Private payroll job growth rose slower than expected in October, evidence the historically hot labor market is starting to cool off, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday morning. 

Companies added just 127,000 jobs last month, missing the 200,000 gain that economists surveyed by Refinitiv had predicted. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 