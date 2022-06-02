Expand / Collapse search
US companies added just 128,000 jobs in May, lowest in two years: ADP

ADP employment report shows that private payroll growth slowed markedly in May

U.S. companies added far fewer jobs than expected in May, suggesting the tightest labor market in decades has made it difficult for businesses to fill a record number of open positions, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Thursday morning. 

Companies added 128,000 jobs in May, sharply missing the 299,000 gain that economists surveyed by Refinitiv had predicted. It marked the worst month for job creation since April 2020, when the pandemic shut down a broad swath of the nation's economy. 

The ADP release comes one day ahead of the more closely watched Labor Department jobs report, which is expected to show that payrolls rose by 325,000 and the unemployment rate inched down slightly to 3.5%, the lowest level since the pandemic began in February 2020.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 