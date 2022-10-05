Expand / Collapse search
US companies added 208,000 jobs in September, beating expectations: ADP

Economists expected private payrolls to grow by 200,000 in September

Private payroll job growth rose faster than expected in September, suggesting that companies are continuing to hire new workers despite growing fears of an economic slowdown, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday morning. 

Companies added 208,000 jobs last month, topping the 200,000 gain that economists surveyed by Refinitiv had predicted. 

