US companies added 208,000 jobs in September, beating expectations: ADP
Economists expected private payrolls to grow by 200,000 in September
Private payroll job growth rose faster than expected in September, suggesting that companies are continuing to hire new workers despite growing fears of an economic slowdown, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday morning.
Companies added 208,000 jobs last month, topping the 200,000 gain that economists surveyed by Refinitiv had predicted.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.