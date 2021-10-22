Expand / Collapse search
Economy

US Coast Guard monitoring 'adrift shipping containers' off Pacific coast amid supply chain crisis

The U.S. Coast Guard said that eight containers have been located

FOX Business' Kelly O'Grady with the latest on the supply chain crisis and truck driver shortage. video

California ports working 24/7 against supply chain crisis

FOX Business' Kelly O'Grady with the latest on the supply chain crisis and truck driver shortage.

The Coast Guard says it is monitoring several adrift shipping containers off the Pacific Coast amid worsening supply chain woes. 

Several containers were lost off an inbound ship about 43 miles west of the Strait of Juan de Fuca entrance, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest. 

The U.S. Coast Guard later communicated that eight containers have been located and are actively being tracked as they move north by U.S. Coast Guard helicopters.

The announcement comes amid an unprecedented gridlock of shipping containers off the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. 