US Coast Guard monitoring 'adrift shipping containers' off Pacific coast amid supply chain crisis

The Coast Guard says it is monitoring several adrift shipping containers off the Pacific Coast amid worsening supply chain woes.

Several containers were lost off an inbound ship about 43 miles west of the Strait of Juan de Fuca entrance, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest.

The U.S. Coast Guard later communicated that eight containers have been located and are actively being tracked as they move north by U.S. Coast Guard helicopters.

The announcement comes amid an unprecedented gridlock of shipping containers off the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.