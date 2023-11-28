Biden 'bent on driving' US coal 'out of business,' former miner claims

A former West Virginia coal miner who once confronted Hillary Clinton on her climate change stance is now breaking President Biden’s pick on the same issue.

"Whether you're actually in coal or not, you're affected by it. And to have an administration that is bent on driving coal completely out of business, it just baffles me that we're not part of the demographic that they're trying to get as far as voters are concerned," Bo Copley said on "The Bottom Line" Monday. "They could care less about us."

Copley’s comments come as Biden decided to skip the climate summit in Dubai this week, after recently reiterating the threat climate change poses to humanity.

After the current administration’s killing of the Keystone Pipeline and federally blocking further mineral mining in states like Minnesota, Copley accused the current administration of pushing a years-long "narrative."

BIDEN'S $400B GREEN ENERGY ‘SCHEME’ IS ‘10-TIMES WORSE’ THAN OBAMA'S, ECONOMIST CAUTIONS

"They want to play a narrative, and they want to divide the country. And they want to placate to the rest of the world, and they could care less about people like me," the former miner said. "It troubles me that we have an administration that is so bent on driving us out of work."

During a 2016 campaign media interview, Copley famously confronted then-presidential candidate Clinton over her comments about putting the coal industry out of business.

"When you make comments like, 'We're going to put a lot of coal miners out of jobs,' these are the kind of people that you're affecting. This is my family," the miner said in 2016.

"I don't know how to explain it other than what I said was totally out of context from what I meant," Clinton had responded.

Copley expressed it’s "still baffling" to him that the mining debate has dug deeper in today’s political landscape, claiming Biden is trying to "pander to China."

"We get up, we go to work, we come home, and we take care of our communities. We're there for the kids that need us. We're there for the people that we love," he said Monday. "Communities like this, we may not thrive financially the way that we once did, but we put our faith in God, and we take care of each other."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Showing raw emotion, Copley noted Biden and Democrats’ isolation of the mining industry will likely impact their 2024 election results.

"He can fight with us and fight our communities all that he wants, but I think we all know his time in office, it's going to be very short-lived. He'll be replaced and, hopefully, it'll be somebody who cares more about people like us."