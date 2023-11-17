China policy expert warns US facing a 'dangerous' situation where 'war can start'

As world leaders begin to wrap their geopolitical discussions at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, one Chinese policy expert raised red flags over President Biden and China’s Xi Jinping’s meeting.

"[China's] ignoring warning after warning from the State Department and from President Biden himself, which means we're not deterring China, which means we've got a situation where war could start," Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang said on "Mornings with Maria" Friday.

"Taiwan's dangerous, Japan's dangerous, Philippines are dangerous," he continued. "These situations show us that it is a militant regime in China. Biden is not willing to recognize that."

Amid Biden’s summit with Xi on Wednesday in San Francisco, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying issued a blunt warning about America's friendly relations with Taiwan, referring to the "Taiwan question" as "the most important and most sensitive issue in China-U.S. relations."

C.E.O.s COURTING CHINA'S XI JINPING AT A.P.E.C. SUMMIT IN SAN FRANCISCO

"The U.S. side should take real actions to honor its commitment of not supporting ‘Taiwan independence’, stop arming Taiwan, and support China’s peaceful reunification. China will realize reunification, and this is unstoppable," she wrote in a post on X.

Following the two presidents’ formal meeting, Biden repeated his reference to Chinese President Xi Jinping as a "dictator," a term he first used in June.

"Well, look, he is. He's a dictator in the sense that he's a guy who runs a country that is a communist country, that is based on a form of government that is totally different than ours," Biden said Wednesday in a press conference.

Sitting down to talk with Xi Jinping was a mistake to begin with, Chang argued on Friday.

"The most important problem with this meeting, is that we have sort of decided that we're going to talk to China and we're not going to impose those actions that are necessary to defend us," Chang explained. "The Chinese are giving us promises that they are not going to keep. And by the way, Xi Jinping in 2018 made the same promise on fentanyl. And obviously he violated that one as well. So why is the Biden administration doing this again, knowing this is the way China operates?"

Top U.S. business leaders like Apple’s Tim Cook, BlackRock’s Larry Fink, Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio and Pfizer’s Albert Bourla all attended a dinner hosted by the Chinese regime, where they reportedly gave Jinping a standing ovation following the supreme leader’s speech.

Chang noted it’s "not only CEOs" that are "weak" to China, but more importantly, President Biden.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"If Joe Biden were actually able to stand up to China in a meaningful way, then I think we might move in a better direction with Beijing. But Biden won't do that at all," the expert said. "Remember, we had basically four years of relatively good relations with China during the Trump era."

"Biden has been wrong on nearly every foreign policy and national security matter in the last four decades. And here he is, wrong again," Chang added. "And it's going to have severe consequences for the U.S., I think, very soon."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

FOX News’ Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.