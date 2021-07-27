Expand / Collapse search
Economy

Shipping continues at blistering pace, UPS earns $2.7B in second quarter

Domestic revenue grew 10.2%

ATLANTA — UPS had another strong quarter with shipments to homes continuing at a brisk pace, though revenue at home, its biggest market, was a little weaker than some had expected.

UPS EXPLORING SAME DAY DELIVERY

Shares slipped about 1% before the opening bell Tuesday.

Domestic revenue still grew 10.2% to $14.40 billion in the second quarter, with per-piece revenue rising 13.4%. However, Wall Street had projected domestic revenue of $14.76 billion. Revenue from international operations spiked 30% to $4.82 billion, which was better than the $4.57 billion analysts had expected.

For the three months ended June 30, United Parcel Service Inc. earned $2.68 billion, or $3.05 per share. Stripping out one-time costs, earnings were $3.06 per share, easily beating the $2.75 that Wall Street was looking for.

A year earlier the Atlanta company earned $1.77 billion, or $2.03 per share.

Overall revenue was $23.42 billion, also better than expected.

