United Airlines

Coronavirus forces United Airlines to cut California flights to match demand

United will operate 13 daily flights from LAX to six destinations, down from 33 flights

Fox Business Briefs: American and United Airlines temporarily suspending over 90 percent of flights to the New York City area, a coronavirus hotspot; Walmart now limiting the number of customers in a store at a time.video

Airlines cuts over 90 percent of flights to NYC area; Walmart takes more steps to keep shoppers, staff safe

Fox Business Briefs: American and United Airlines temporarily suspending over 90 percent of flights to the New York City area, a coronavirus hotspot; Walmart now limiting the number of customers in a store at a time.

CHICAGO - United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it was temporarily, but significantly, reducing daily flying in and out of Los Angeles and San Francisco airports to better match demand that has dropped due to the new coronavirus.

Starting on April 12, United will operate 13 daily flights from LAX to six destinations, down from 33 flights to 19 destinations previously, and 50 from SFO to 37 destinations, down from 65 flights to 40 destinations previously, Chief Operations Officer Greg Hart said.

