Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Retail

Ukraine war: Western companies would be seized by Russia in new legislation

Many western businesses have suspended operations in Russia

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for May 26

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Russia gave preliminary approval Tuesday to legislation that would allow the government to take control of the local businesses of western companies that decided to leave the country after its invasion of Ukraine. 

The bill – which could be in place within weeks – would transfer control over companies that left Russia due to what its parliament deemed to be "anti-Russian sentiment."

News agency Tass said foreign owners would still be able to resume operations in Russia or sell their shares. 

Many foreign companies have suspended their operations in Russia, while others have completely removed themselves. 

NIKE WON'T RENEW FRANCHISE AGREEMENTS IN RUSSIA: REPORT

The State Duma, the lower house of Russia’s parliament, approved the bill in the first of three readings on Tuesday.

If approved, it would go to the upper house and then to Russian President Vladimir Putin

Nike Russia Moscow

A customer is reflected in a shop window decorated with Nike store logo at the outlet village Belaya Dacha outside Moscow, Russia, April 23, 2016.  (REUTERS/Grigory Dukor / Reuters)

Russia's economy ministry said it would pick out companies only in "critical cases."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a statement that the law would make it even more imperative for foreign companies in Russia to leave. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
SBUX STARBUCKS CORP. 72.48 -0.24 -0.33%
NKE NIKE INC. 108.20 +0.91 +0.85%
MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 244.01 -0.51 -0.21%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"It’s the last chance to save not only your reputation but your property," he urged.

Athletic retail giant Nike has reportedly not renewed its franchise agreements in Russia.

Starbucks previously announced that it is pulling out of the Russian market and McDonald's said it would see its Russian business after more than three decades of operations there. 

close
Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer weighs in on three looming crises facing the U.S. video

Russia is being ‘forcibly decoupled’ from the US, Europe: Ian Bremmer

Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer weighs in on three looming crises facing the U.S.

"Starbucks has made the decision to exit and no longer have a brand presence in the market," Starbucks told FOX Business.

"The humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, and the precipitating unpredictable operating environment, have led McDonald's to conclude that continued ownership of the business in Russia is no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald's values," McDonald's said in a statement. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

IKEA, which paused its operations, told Reuters that it was closely following the development.

Fox Business' Danielle, Wallace, Daniella Genovese, The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.