Ukraine physical damage at around $60B, World Bank estimates

World Bank President David Malpass said Thursday that the physical damage to Ukrainian buildings and infrastructure from Russia's invasion has now reached around $60 billion.

Malpass told a World Bank conference that the early estimation does not include the growing economic costs of the war.

IMF CUTS GLOBAL GROWTH FORECASTS AS UKRAINE WAR, INFLATION CAST SHADOW ON WORLD ECONOMY

"Of course the war is still ongoing, so those costs are rising," he said, according to Reuters.

The United Nations (U.N.) human rights chief said In a Friday statement that international humanitarian law appears to have been "tossed aside" in the war.

The office said that "Russian armed forces have indiscriminately shelled and bombed populated areas, killing civilians and wrecking hospitals, schools and other civilian infrastructure — actions that may amount to war crimes."

Image 1 of 4

While its mission in Ukraine has verified 5,264 civilian casualties so far, including 2,345 deaths, 92.3% of those were recorded in Ukrainian government-controlled territory.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet noted that "the actual numbers are going to be much higher as the horrors inflicted in these areas of intense fighting such as Mariupol come to light."

Satellite images released Thursday showed what appeared to be mass graves near Mariupol, where local officials accused Russia of burying up to 9,000 Ukrainian civilians.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The imagery showed long rows of graves stretching away from an existing cemetery in the town of Manhush.

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko accused the Russians of "hiding their military crimes" by taking the bodies of civilians from the city and burying them in Manhush.

Russia, which has denied such claims and said images of streets lined with bodies were staged by Ukraine, has continued its offensive, targeting eastern cities and the Donbas region.

On Friday, India and Britain called on Russia for an immediate cease-fire.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy – who thanked the U.S. for the new page of $800 million in military aid – said in a virtual address to the World Bank conference that Ukraine needs $7 billion per month to make up for economic losses caused by Russia

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"And we will need hundreds of billions of dollars to rebuild all this later," he said, adding that countries that have imposed sanctions on Russian assets should use the money to help rebuild Ukraine.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Ukraine's GDP could decline by 30% to 50%, with direct and indirect losses totaling $560 billion thus far.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.