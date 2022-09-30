Expand / Collapse search
UK Royal Mint reveals King Charles III coin portrait

King Charles III's coins to circulate alongside previous coins featuring profile of his mother Queen Elizbeth II

Death of Queen Elizabeth II has been 'very tough' for King Charles III: Royal expert

The United Kingdom can expect a slow influx of coins bearing the portrait of King Charles III.

The U.K. Royal Mint announced Tuesday that coins bearing the face of the freshly-ascended King Charles III will be trickling into circulation as they are demanded.

A photograph of the head of King Charles III to be used on new coins displayed during the unveiling of the design of King Charles III's first coins by the Royal Mint in London on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Royal Mint explained, "We can confirm that coins struck at The Royal Mint bearing King Charles III's portrait will enter circulation in line with demand from banks and post offices, co-circulating with existing coins featuring Queen Elizabeth II. We'll share further details soon."

British currency is released without a schedule and instead is distributed to banks and other financial institutions when they request physical money.

A five pound commemorative crown piece coin featuring the head of King Charles III held by an employee of the Royal Mint in London, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.  (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"The coins struck at The Royal Mint bearing King Charles III's portrait will enter circulation in line with demand from banks and post offices. All circulating coins are released upon demand," the mint added.

Buckingham Palace has also unveiled the royal cypher of King Charles III. 

A detailed view of a letter franked with the new cypher of King Charles III at the Court Post Office at Buckingham Palace on Sept. 27, 2022, in London. (Yui Mok - Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The palace used the symbol for the first time Tuesday in letters sent from the Royal Households. 

Royal cyphers are stylized monograms signifying the reigning sovereign of a country or members of the royal family. They are used extensively as marks of authority in European monarchies, including Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Romania. 