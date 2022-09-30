UK Royal Mint reveals King Charles III coin portrait

The United Kingdom can expect a slow influx of coins bearing the portrait of King Charles III.

The U.K. Royal Mint announced Tuesday that coins bearing the face of the freshly-ascended King Charles III will be trickling into circulation as they are demanded.

The Royal Mint explained, "We can confirm that coins struck at The Royal Mint bearing King Charles III's portrait will enter circulation in line with demand from banks and post offices, co-circulating with existing coins featuring Queen Elizabeth II. We'll share further details soon."

British currency is released without a schedule and instead is distributed to banks and other financial institutions when they request physical money.

"The coins struck at The Royal Mint bearing King Charles III's portrait will enter circulation in line with demand from banks and post offices. All circulating coins are released upon demand," the mint added.

Buckingham Palace has also unveiled the royal cypher of King Charles III.

The palace used the symbol for the first time Tuesday in letters sent from the Royal Households.

