UK labor union announces 1-day, all-member strike impacting government departments

A United Kingdom trade union for civil, public servants and private sector workers on government contracts announced a one day, all-member strike to take place on Feb. 1.

The move involves 100,000 "Public and Commercial Services members in 124 government departments and other bodies," according to a tweet.

The news was welcomed by some, but not by others as reactions started pouring in on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

"As a member it would have been nice to be the first to hear about this, rather than Sky News breaking it," @MandyMarsden said.

"Bring it on! Up the workers," @JimmyJazzEsq tweeted.

Members can check if their employer is included in the action by checking the list on the PCS website, according to a press release.

"As the cost-of-living crisis worsens, with inflation at nearly 11%, members are saying they’ve had enough of being treated appallingly. Our campaign is for a 10% pay rise, pensions justice, job security and no cuts in redundancy terms," the release reads.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said he was meeting with a government minister on Thursday and the dispute could be resolved if more money was offered to its members, according to Reuters.

"We warned the government our dispute would escalate if they did not listen, and we’re as good as our word," Serwotka said.