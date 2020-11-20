Expand / Collapse search
U.S. Economy

Census data shows relocating Americans landing in West

Almost 7.4 million people moved state-to-state last year

Shvo CEO Michael Shvo provides insight into the luxury real estate market during the coronavirus pandemic. video

Moving from city to suburbs amid coronavirus is not a ‘sustainable reality’: Real estate developer

Shvo CEO Michael Shvo provides insight into the luxury real estate market during the coronavirus pandemic.

New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that Americans are increasingly moving to the northern and western United States.

In 2019, when the American Community Survey showed 200,000 fewer people moved than the year before, the states with the highest percentages of transplants were west of the Mississippi River.

NEW YORKERS FLEE CITY IN DROVES AMID CORONAVIRUS, CRIME CONCERNS: REPORT

In Wyoming, 30,247 of some 572,884 residents lived in a different state in 2018. U.S. News noted Wednesday that most moved from California and Colorado.

Neighboring North Dakota took in 36,668 new residents -- more than 5% of its population of 750,501. Many moved from Minnesota, Texas and South Dakota.

Alaska, with a population of 722,063, had a similar influx. The Last Frontier state added 34,031 residents.

California lost about 173,000 of its more than 39.5 million residents in 2019 compared with 190,122 residents in 2018.

Brian Brenberg of The King’s College in Manhattan on the U.S. poverty rate in 2019 decreasing. Video

According to the survey, 2.3% of Americans were recorded as residing in a different state in 2019 than a year prior.

The Census Bureau uses information on state-to-state migration patterns in estimating population changes that are used in funding decisions.

The surveys are also a critical part of understanding changes and crucial to producing international migration estimates.