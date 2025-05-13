Turkey-based copper wire manufacturer to invest $34M in South Carolina operation

A Turkey-based copper wire manufacturer announced on Tuesday it is investing $34 million in South Carolina to establish a 91,000-square-foot facility that will manufacture superfine electrolytic oxygen-free (EOF) copper wire in Fairfield County.

Mega Metal, which has more than 700 employees and distributes products to more than 30 countries, said the project will create 135 new jobs.

Once fully operational, the facility is expected to produce 55 million pounds of wire annually.

"This investment in Fairfield County is not only a manufacturing milestone – it is a reflection of our long-term commitment to the North American market," said Mega Metal Inc. board chairman Cuneyt Turgut. "We are proud to grow alongside the state of South Carolina, contribute to the regional economy and build a foundation of industrial excellence."

"Through this investment, Mega Metal is poised to become a key player in the U.S. supply chain, offering strategic support to high-demand industries across the continent," Turgut added.

Operations are expected to be online in September, according to the release.

"This $34 million investment and 135 new jobs will bring opportunity to Fairfield County, boosting the region’s economy," South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wrote in a statement. "Manufacturing is thriving in South Carolina, and I’m confident Mega Metal will be well-positioned with our strong workforce."

The project will be Mega Metal's first South Carolina operation.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.