Trump to promote US jobs, manufacturing at White House

President Trump will host a variety of U.S. companies at the White House on Monday to promote American manufacturing and jobs, as the administration continues to impose tariffs on imports.

An F-35 fighter jet will represent Lockheed Martin, while a Texas boot maker, an Idaho stove maker and other smaller companies will also be featured in Washington. Other items on display at the White House on Monday include Wiffle balls and bats from Connecticut, jeans from Oklahoma and snowboards from Colorado, according to Reuters.

The event comes as trade tensions with other nations continues to grow. Washington most recently imposed 25% tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods in early July. Beijing responded, adding levies on U.S. goods worth $34 billion. Trump threatened China last week to impose tariffs on all $500 billion of imports from China, during an interview on CNBC.

Trump’s administration also slapped tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada and the European Union in early June, citing national security concerns. The U.S.’s northern neighbor responded by placing levies on nearly $13 billion worth of American goods.

U.S. automakers – including Ford, which will have an F-150 pickup truck featured at the White House on Monday – have expressed concerns over the Trump administration’s potential 25% tariff on vehicles built abroad and imported to the U.S.