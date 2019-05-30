Trump announces new tariffs on Mexican imports over illegal immigration

President Trump said Thursday evening the U.S. will impose a five percent tariff on incoming Mexican products as a result of migrants crossing the nation’s southern border.

The tariff will go into effect on June 10, Trump said, while threatening to raise it further “until the Illegal Immigration problem” is resolved.

“On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP,” Trump tweeted. “The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied at which time the Tariffs will be removed. Details from the White House to follow.”

The White House also released a statement from Trump, saying the country “has been invaded by hundreds of thousands of people coming through Mexico and entering our country illegally,” and the situation has had “profound consequences” for the U.S.

He then laid blame on Mexico, saying they had the means to stop the illegal crossings.

“Mexico’s passive cooperation in allowing this mass incursion constitutes an emergency and extraordinary threat to the national security and economy of the United States,” Trump said in the statement. “Mexico has very strong immigration laws and could easily halt the illegal flow of migrants, including by returning them to their home countries.”

“Additionally, Mexico could quickly and easily stop illegal aliens from coming through its southern border with Guatemala,” he continued.”

He elaborated on how the tariff could increase over time if Mexico does not intervene, saying they'll be raised to 10 percent on July 1, 15 percent on Aug. 1, 20 percent on Sept. 1 and 25 percent on Oct. 1.

"Tariffs will permanently remain at the 25 percent level unless and until Mexico substantially stops the illegal inflow of aliens coming through its territory," Trump said. "Workers who come to our country through the legal admissions process, including those working on farms, ranches, and in other businesses, will be allowed easy passage."

"If Mexico fails to act, Tariffs will remain at the high level, and companies located in Mexico may start moving back to the United States to make their products and goods," he continued. "Companies that relocate to the United States will not pay the Tariffs or be affected in any way."

Earlier this month, the Trump administration raised the tariff rate imposed on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent, from 10 percent. In retaliation, Beijing announced that it would raise tariffs on about $60 billion worth of American goods.

Trump has also threatened to impose an additional 25 percent tariffs on $325 billion worth of imports from China.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has implemented a number of tariffs on products from other countries as a negotiating tool – including everything from steel and aluminum, to washing machines.

FOX Business' Brittany De Lea contributed to this report.