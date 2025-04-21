Trump meeting retailers including Walmart, Home Depot, Target regarding tariff concerns

President Donald Trump is having a sit-down with several retailers regarding the tariffs he has imposed on goods imported from foreign countries.

Bloomberg reported the meeting on Monday will be between the president and big-name retailers like Target, Walmart, Home Depot and Lowe’s. Fox Business confirmed the meeting will take place.

Trump’s tariffs and their effect on companies will be at the center of the talks, according to the outlet. They will take place at the White House.

A spokesperson for Walmart confirmed to FOX Business that Doug McMillon, who has been the retailer’s CEO since 2014, will be in attendance.

Home Depot, meanwhile, said it "regularly" meets "with leaders at all levels of government on issues that impact our customers, associates and our business."

FOX Business also reached out to Target and Lowe’s for comment on the reported meeting.

Trump upped tariffs on imports from China to 145% earlier this month. At the same time, he announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs and opted to apply a 10% duty during that period on countries that had not retaliated against the U.S.

"Conversely, and based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effectively immediately," he said April 9 on Truth Social.

Trump said Sunday on Truth Social that "many World Leaders and Business Executives have come to me asking for relief from Tariffs" since April 2, when he officially unveiled a baseline levy of 10% on imported goods from foreign countries and "individualized reciprocal higher" tariffs on certain nations that have since been paused.

China’s response to the U.S.’s higher tariffs on goods from its country was lifting its own levies against America to 125%.