Jobs

Trump predicts 2021 will be 'best year' for US economy after May jobs rebound

The economy added a stunning 2.5M jobs in May

By FOXBusiness
President Trump discusses positive economic recovery from coronavirus as the result of a sound foundation.video

Trump: This is a 'rocket ship' recovery

President Trump discusses positive economic recovery from coronavirus as the result of a sound foundation.

President Trump on Friday promised a "rocketship" rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, suggesting 2021 could be one of the "best years" for the U.S. economy after the better-than-expected May jobs report.

"Next year is going to be one of the best years we’ve ever had economically," Trump said during a White House press conference.

His comments came on the heels of the Labor Department's May jobs report, which revealed that employers added a stunning 2.5 million jobs last month -- the biggest increase on record. The nation's unemployment rate dropped to 13.3 percent from 14.7 percent.

"The numbers are great. And this leads us into a long-period of growth. We’ll go back to having the greatest economy anywhere in the world, nowhere close. I think we’re going to have a great few upcoming months," he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.