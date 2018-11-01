Trump economy unleashes jobs, investments: VP Pence

Vice President Mike Pence, speaking in an exclusive interview with FOX Business’ Trish Regan, credited the Trump administration’s policies for reviving the U.S. economy.

“We’re setting one record after another and I think the American people see that and [Trump’s policies are] the reason why,” the vice president said on Thursday.

The economy has grown a robust 3.5% last quarter marking two of the strongest back-to-back quarters since 2014. The total nonfarm employment grew by 3.8 million during the president’s first 20 months in office, according to the most recent U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures.

“From the moment that this election was called two years ago, you saw confidence come back.” Pence said during the interview on “Trish Regan Primetime.” “You’ve seen investment come back, jobs coming back, the president added to that.”

The unemployment rate fell to a 48-year low of 3.7 percent in September.

Pence said the Trump administration’s historic rollback of regulations and the tax relief for small businesses and working families have fueled economic gains.

“We’ve been essentially unleashing the American economy,” he said.

