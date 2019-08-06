Trump: China, other nations pouring money into US

President Trump said on Tuesday that “massive amounts” of money are pouring into the U.S. from foreign countries, saying the nation is in a “very strong position.”

Massive amounts of money from China and other parts of the world is pouring into the United States for reasons of safety, investment, and interest rates!” Trump wrote in a tweet. “We are in a very strong position. Companies are also coming to the U.S. in big numbers. A beautiful thing to watch!”

