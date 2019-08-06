Search

Trump: China, other nations pouring money into US

U.S. EconomyFOXBusiness

Former President George W. Bush speechwriter Anneke Green and Democratic Strategist Blake Rutherford on the impact of President Trump's new tariff on China.video

The risks of Trump's new China tariff

Former President George W. Bush speechwriter Anneke Green and Democratic Strategist Blake Rutherford on the impact of President Trump's new tariff on China.

President Trump said on Tuesday that “massive amounts” of money are pouring into the U.S. from foreign countries, saying the nation is in a “very strong position.”

Continue Reading Below

Massive amounts of money from China and other parts of the world is pouring into the United States for reasons of safety, investment, and interest rates!” Trump wrote in a tweet. “We are in a very strong position. Companies are also coming to the U.S. in big numbers. A beautiful thing to watch!”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.