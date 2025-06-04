Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Federal Reserve
Published

Trump calls on 'Too Late' Powell to lower interest rates after dismal ADP jobs report

close
First Trust Advisors chief economist Brian Wesbury discusses the chances of a recession hitting the US economy in 2025 on 'Making Money.' video

US economy to see 'much slower second half' than investors expect, economist says

First Trust Advisors chief economist Brian Wesbury discusses the chances of a recession hitting the US economy in 2025 on 'Making Money.'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to lower interest rates after ADP reported weak jobs data.

"ADP NUMBER OUT!!! "Too Late" Powell must now LOWER THE RATE. He is unbelievable!!! Europe has lowered NINE TIMES!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Companies in the private sector added just 37,000 jobs in May, payroll processing firm ADP said Wednesday.

The figure is well below economists’ estimates of 110,000 jobs and down from the prior month’s revised reading of 60,000.