Trump calls tariffs 'the greatest', ahead of meeting with EU trade officials

Amid rising trade tensions, President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised tariffs – calling them the “greatest” – ahead of a meeting with European Union officials in Washington.

“Tariffs are the greatest! Either a country which has treated the United States unfairly on Trade negotiates a fair deal, or it gets hit with Tariffs. It’s as simple as that - and everybody’s talking! Remember, we are the “piggy bank” that’s being robbed. All will be Great!” Trump wrote in a tweet Tuesday morning.

The president is scheduled to meet with the EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom on Wednesday to discuss trade relations. The U.S. has imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the world’s largest trading bloc, and most recently threatened to place levies on cars and auto parts made in the EU and brought to America. In response to the metal tariffs, the EU placed their own fees on U.S. products.

“Countries that have treated us unfairly on trade for years are all coming to Washington to negotiate. This should have taken place many years ago but, as the saying goes, better late than never!” Trump tweeted Tuesday.

Malmstrom, in a tweet of her own, said she and Juncker were meeting with Trump to “de-escalate” the trade situation and believes the bloc should work together with the U.S. to address “global steel overcapacity” and reform related to the World Trade Organization.