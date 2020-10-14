Trump, Biden and the secret lesson that this date holds for them

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing discussion in the 2020 election cycle and on Capitol Hill about how best to regulate markets and measure competition.

Wednesday, October 14, could serve as a lesson for President Trump, candidate Biden and current and future policymakers everywhere about the positive power of free markets and the perils of overregulation.

The date marks 40 years since President Jimmy Carter signed the little-known Staggers Rail Act into law, removing government shackles on pricing and other operations dating back to the late nineteenth century. The act was a stunning success. The U.S. freight rail system is the finest, most efficient in the world — a vivid contrast to where the industry found itself in 1980.

The legislation largely removed government from the business of railroading and quickly blunted astream of bankruptcies in the sector.

By removing everyday “railroad operating decisions (pricing, financing, services) out from under the purview of Federal regulatory agencies and, instead, allowing them to be governed by the private marketplace, partial economic deregulation of railroads rewarded consumers and the U.S. economy with historic levels of improved railroad economic performance,” says former deputy federal railroad administrator Robert Gallamore. ““Deregulation permitted lower costs for railroads and lower rates for shippers.”

Excessive government regulation came close to destroying the rail system; economic deregulation in the early 1980s saved it.

From being a basket case, our railroads transformed themselves into models of efficiency, service improvement and profit production.

When it comes to carrying freight, no other country in the world matches American railroads in the quality of infrastructure and the application of high-tech tools. They are the marvel of the world.

Today, real freight prices are about half of what they were before deregulation — yet more proof that competition works! America's railroads bear witness to the fact that less is more when it comes to government regulation.

Lifting the onerous government price and regulatory controls that neutered rail carriers had a direct effect not just on rail customers, but on U.S. consumers across the board. One-third of American exports are carried by our rail system that costs taxpayers little if anything.

Passage of the Staggers Act suggests that the government shouldn’t limit the earnings of private entities simply for the sake of their size. “From Kodak and DuPont through IBM and Xerox to Google and Amazon,” says economist Dr. William H. Janeway, giant firms have “outweigh[ed] the much hailed but largely sentimentalized celebration of small business,” on the frontiers of growth and R&D.

Federal regulators do not always know what is “best.” Data-driven markets and the free individual decisions of citizens—not lobbyists or ideologies—have proven to be the best at rewarding companies who benefit society.

Too often, policymakers and certain politicians shun free trade and free markets in favor of managed trade and micromanaged industries. Time after time, this meddling has proven counterproductive—why don’t these people ever learn?

Whoever controls the White House and Congress in 2021 should look at the Staggers Act as a powerful lesson in the positive power of markets.

We must not repeat history and erode core economic strengths for the sake of regulation. Regulatory humility should instead guide decisions aimed at the welfare of the consumer.

Steve Forbes is Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media.

