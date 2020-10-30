Trump pillars of growth in ‘sharp contrast’ to Biden, Harris: Navarro

As President Trump and Joe Biden make their closing arguments ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election, assistant to the president for trade and manufacturing policy Peter Navarro told FOX Business on Friday that voters have a "real choice of policies."

Reacting to the record third-quarter GDP growth at 33.1%, Navarro told "Mornings with Maria" a key part of that was Trump saying the economy is open for business after lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"That number could've been better if not for the bigger states locking down too much," he said.

"There's a real choice of policies here and when the president talks about a Biden depression, he's not kidding. I'm not kidding," Navarro said.

"The five pillars of growth that drive this recovery that have driven the success of the Trump administration are in play, and they're in sharp contrast to the Biden-Harris thing," he added.

Navarro pointed to a Duluth complex in Minnesota that is "booming" and claimed it would get shut down if Biden gets elected.

"One of the things that's really helped us during the China virus pandemic has been defense spending," he said, pointing to plants in Wisconsin, one in Oshkosh making combat vehicles and another in Marinette outside Green Bay, a shipyard that is booming, and a Sterling Heights, Mich., General Dynamics plants making the Stryker vehicle.

Shifting to fracking, which Trump hit Biden on in the final debate, Navarro pointed to the northern part of the lower peninsula where he said 8,000 fracking wells generate $13 billion worth of activity and hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Biden and Harris would ship jobs overseas and crash the economy, Navarro said.

