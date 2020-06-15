Expand / Collapse search
Trump 'absolutely disinclined' to shut down economy if there is a second coronavirus outbreak, Kudlow says

Fears of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases has sent stocks tumbling

By FOXBusiness
White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow tells ‘Fox and Friends’ he predicts economic growth will surge in the latter half of 2020.

President Trump is unlikely to shut down the U.S. economy again even if there is a second wave of coronavirus infections, according to senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

"The president is absolutely disinclined to shut down the economy, as is the vice president," Kudlow said Monday during an interview on "America's Newsroom." "You know, I think shutting down the economy could be worse for our health than not shutting it down."

Every U.S. state has started the process of phased reopening. But fears of a resurgence in COVID-19 has sent stocks tumbling.

Last week, the U.S. surpassed 2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University data. More than 113,000 individuals have died from the virus.

Florida and Texas were among the states that saw coronavirus cases hit a new peak this weekend. In others, including California, infection counts neared their previous highs.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.